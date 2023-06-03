Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $84.34 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 421,949 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $84,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

