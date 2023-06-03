Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 236,570 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.11% of Wolfspeed worth $96,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,008,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

