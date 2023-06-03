Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 112,440 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 112,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.35% of Corning worth $93,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.