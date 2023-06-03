Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,406,252 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406,252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.11% of GXO Logistics worth $106,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

