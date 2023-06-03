Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $154,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

