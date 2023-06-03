NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 3.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. 362,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

