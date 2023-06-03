NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,834 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,966. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

