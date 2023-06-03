Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $9.50. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.85%.
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
