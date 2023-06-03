Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $9.50. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

