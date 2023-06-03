Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) is Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 2,720.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,423 shares during the period. Northern Star Investment Corp. III accounts for about 1.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NSTC remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

