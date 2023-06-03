Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Aaron Michael Schutt Acquires 794 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 3.1 %

NRIM opened at $40.13 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

