Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,042. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

