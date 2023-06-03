Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,631. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

