Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 1,232,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,084. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

