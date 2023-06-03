Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

