Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $32.54 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 5,767,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.