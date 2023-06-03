Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 29,295,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,084,640. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.