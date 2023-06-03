Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.27% of Northwest Bancshares worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 790,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,841. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,883.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,624 shares of company stock worth $323,533 and sold 277 shares worth $2,960. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

