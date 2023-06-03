Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

NVEI opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

