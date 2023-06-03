NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 552.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,700.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,202.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

