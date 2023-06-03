NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,185.96 or 1.00026531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002365 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.