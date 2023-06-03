O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 15,550 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 106,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,167,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

