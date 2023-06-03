O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,895. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

