O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 699 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 2,418,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,144. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

