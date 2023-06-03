O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $386,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 998,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 318,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

