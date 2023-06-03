O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $837,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 711,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

