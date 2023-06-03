O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 367,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,057. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

