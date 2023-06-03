O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 202 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,392,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

