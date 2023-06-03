O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GS traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.65. 3,987,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

