Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0548 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $313.76 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.99 or 0.07003801 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05453517 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,733,282.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

