Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Head-To-Head Survey

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Second Bancorp and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.72%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $259.59 million 2.23 $67.40 million $1.74 7.44 Republic Bancorp $333.99 million 2.63 $91.11 million $4.55 9.79

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 28.18% 17.58% 1.36% Republic Bancorp 24.95% 10.95% 1.56%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc.is a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

