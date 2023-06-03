Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 5.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 134,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 88,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 4,643.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $160,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,417,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 818,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Featured Articles

