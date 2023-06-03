Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $707,426.31 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $63.84 million and $707,426.31 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.25 or 1.00017670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06584254 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $704,514.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

