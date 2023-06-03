Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 19,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 59,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Orgenesis in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

Orgenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the first quarter worth $543,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.