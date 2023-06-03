Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.86. 5,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

