Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 34,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 69,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Oroco Resource Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.87.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.
