P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 21,850 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 15.0 %
NASDAQ:PIII opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.