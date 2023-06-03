PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.5-105.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.61 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Down 17.2 %

NYSE:PD opened at $22.99 on Friday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

