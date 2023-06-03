PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,629 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of PagSeguro Digital worth $48,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.