Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
