Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

