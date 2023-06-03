Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.