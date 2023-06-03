Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 1.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Approximately 350,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 389,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.49. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Bolton acquired 102,000 shares of Panthera Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,080 ($5,042.02). 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

