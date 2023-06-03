PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.