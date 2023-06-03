PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,470,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 369,505 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

