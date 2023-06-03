Pennon Group Plc (PNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.37) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,076 ($13.30). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,269.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 845.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 884.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.05) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.21).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

