PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 12th

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 173.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 196.7%.

PetMed Express Trading Up 3.2 %

PETS stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express



PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

