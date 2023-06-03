PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

