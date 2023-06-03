Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 1,349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Trading Up 4.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

POOL opened at $326.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

