Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.02 Million Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.40% of TLG Acquisition One worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

