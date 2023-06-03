Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $351,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.