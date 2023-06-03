Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $555,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after buying an additional 386,914 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 317,167 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

