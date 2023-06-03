Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

